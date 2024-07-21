Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,906 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $308.45. 269,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,359. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

