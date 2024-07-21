B. Riley Boosts TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $25.50

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $20.75 to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. CWM LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

