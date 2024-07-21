Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDGI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.06.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$36.80 on Wednesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$30.66 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

