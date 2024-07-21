Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 223 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 110,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 461,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after buying an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.