Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $26.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,649.99. The company had a trading volume of 174,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,660.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,615.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

