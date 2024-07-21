Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,758,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837,247 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after buying an additional 1,362,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 3,186,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,225 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.94. 12,467,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,459,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

