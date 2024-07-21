Banco Santander S.A. Buys 5,661 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 379.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

