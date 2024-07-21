Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $32,161,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,464. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

