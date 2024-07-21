Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.08 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.89. 612,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,436. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.90.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

