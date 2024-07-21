Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Chegg worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chegg by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

NYSE:CHGG remained flat at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

