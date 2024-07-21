Band Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $210.05 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $210.05 million and approximately $30.64 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 148,922,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,522,317 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

