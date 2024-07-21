Bank of America Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $79.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $5,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

