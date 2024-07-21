Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

