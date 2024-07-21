Barclays Raises V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $16.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Stock Up 2.2 %

VFC stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.