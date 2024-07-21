Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.42

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.42 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 38.70 ($0.50), with a volume of 4,480 shares traded.

Benchmark Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96. The firm has a market cap of £286.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.92.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

