Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

