Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance
Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
