BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.43 on Friday. BGC Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.51.
BGC Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.