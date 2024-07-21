BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,500 ($58.36) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
