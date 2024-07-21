Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,613 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 3.46% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $25,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 138,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,827. The company has a market cap of $955.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.