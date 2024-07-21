BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $26.00 at TD Cowen

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.85. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,625 shares of company stock worth $320,046. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

