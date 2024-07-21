Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops One Day Volume of $12.99 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.21 or 0.00038901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $459.12 million and $12.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00047896 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018091 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000081 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.