Bittensor Price Reaches $342.58 on Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $35.10 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $342.58 or 0.00508263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,104,815 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,101,842. The last known price of Bittensor is 337.27398904 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $33,013,947.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

