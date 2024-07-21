BitTorrent-New Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $866.17 million and $16.06 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001601 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000009 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $15,595,230.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

