BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Buys £1,180.38 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Paola Subacchi bought 191 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £1,180.38 ($1,530.77).
Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Paola Subacchi purchased 391 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 610 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,385.10 ($3,093.11).
BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance
Shares of BRGE stock opened at GBX 603 ($7.82) on Friday. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 653 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 624.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 611.97.
BlackRock Greater Europe Cuts Dividend
BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
