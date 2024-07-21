Blast Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105.45 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Blast has a total market cap of $325.67 million and $105.45 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blast has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blast Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,062,384,723 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,042,651,630.771183 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.018333 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $121,391,576.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

