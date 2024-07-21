Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLBD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.42.

BLBD stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

