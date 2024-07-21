Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Price Target at C$21.48

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.48.

ELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$22.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.93. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$23.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

