Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $168.67

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

FN stock opened at $236.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day moving average of $210.91. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $266.39. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,986,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

