Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Target Price at $58.71

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HGV opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $13,700,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

