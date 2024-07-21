Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $65.71

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,293 shares of company stock worth $12,947,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,491,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 46.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

