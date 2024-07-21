Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $67.08

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

