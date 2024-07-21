Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) PT at $15.70

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 435,427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 48,657 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

