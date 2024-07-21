Brokers Issue Forecasts for AECOM’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AECOM in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -990.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $159,060,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 451.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 394,481 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 221,588 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

