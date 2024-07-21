Brown & Brown (BRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

