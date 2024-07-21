Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,554,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,035,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

