Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.5% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $416,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 1,614,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,903. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

