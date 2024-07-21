CEEK VR Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $31.39 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,727.40 or 1.00061132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011791 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00073380 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

