Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.12

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and traded as low as $6.99. Centrica shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 3,166 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

