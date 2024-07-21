Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $2,383,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,215. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

