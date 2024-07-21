Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 13,671 AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,671 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,342,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $16,260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 874,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

