Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,006. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

