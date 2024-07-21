Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 2,456,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,103. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

