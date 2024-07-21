Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $429,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

SQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 5,161,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,199. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.