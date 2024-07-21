Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 3,256 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,429. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

