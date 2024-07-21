China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

