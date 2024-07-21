Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.72

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.72 and traded as low as $175.00. Christian Dior shares last traded at $177.90, with a volume of 739 shares trading hands.
Christian Dior Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.74.
Christian Dior Company Profile
Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Christian Dior
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.