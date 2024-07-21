CIBC Lowers Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$17.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

CFP stock opened at C$14.80 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$13.41 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

