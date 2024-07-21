CIBC Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$8.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.63.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$621.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.69.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857. Corporate insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

