Clearstead Trust LLC Has $30,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

